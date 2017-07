A missing teen may have traveled to Amarillo and Oklahoma Police need your help finding her. 16-year-old Dana Shull has been missing since Tuesday, July 25 from Forgan, Oklahoma.

She is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is five-foot-four and weighs 175 pounds. Shull has a tattoo of a heartbeat on her right hip and wears braces on her teeth.

If you have seen or have any information on Dana Shull please contact your local police department.