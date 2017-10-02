Missing girl update

The truck driver who was seen on the video at the Petro Truck Stop with missing 16-year old Trinity Payton called the Randall County Sheriff’s office Sunday after seeing his picture on social media. He did give Trinity a ride to California after responding to a ride request on a message board that was arranged by an unknown person in California. The Lyft ride that took Trinity to the Petro on Wednesday was also arranged out of California. The truck driver took Trinity to Montclair, California and dropped her off at a Walmart there. Anyone with information is asked to call Randall County at 468-5751. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has opened a case on this incident.