Missing Girl Could be in Amarillo Area.

Officials need your help looking for a missing teen who was last seen in the Amarillo area. 17-year-old Desiree Casillas was last seen in Amarillo on November 1st and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children say she may be traveling to San Antonio. She is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is five-foot-five and weighs 130 pounds. If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038