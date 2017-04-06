Mirror causes house fire

An unoccupied home that is currently for sale caught fire Thursday afternoon. Just after 1:00, fire crews were sent to the blaze in the 4600-block of south Lipscomb. When they arrived, they found a small fire on the exterior of the southwest corner of the home. The fire had extended inside the exterior wall, but not to the inside of the home. A concave makeup mirror was found attached to a fence post very close to the home, and the Fire Marshal’s office determined that the fire was caused by the sun reflecting off the mirror and onto the house. Damages are estimated at $4000.