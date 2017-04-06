Mirror causes house fire

By Mike Hill
|
Apr 6, 2:57 PM

An unoccupied home that is currently for sale caught fire Thursday afternoon. Just after 1:00, fire crews were sent to the blaze in the 4600-block of south Lipscomb. When they arrived, they found a small fire on the exterior of the southwest corner of the home. The fire had extended inside the exterior wall, but not to the inside of the home. A concave makeup mirror was found attached to a fence post very close to the home, and the Fire Marshal’s office determined that the fire was caused by the sun reflecting off the mirror and onto the house. Damages are estimated at $4000.

Related Content

911 down for a short while Thursday morning
APD investigating an early morning shots fired cal...
More than 40 Suspects in Custody Following DPS-Led...
Xcel Energy to upgrade Amarillo’s San Jacint...
Indivisible Amarillo Holds Candidates Forum
DPS Trooper Seizes over $300,000 in Illegal Drugs
Comments