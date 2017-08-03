Mindfest This Weekend at the Discovery Center

The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be holding their annual Mindfest August 5th from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm. There will be activities such as Leather Working, Water Rockets, Virtual Reality and a chance to take apart a car courtesy of Cierra Towing and have a chance to make your own Solar Eclipse Viewers for the Eclipse that will be happening August 21st. There will be inside and outside activities and in the chance of rain everything but one activity will be moved inside. Cost is general admission to all non-members and free for members.

Event Coordinator, Shanna Collins, about the event.