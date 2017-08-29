Mill and Overlay Project to take place Downtown

During Tuesday nights city council meeting, Council members approved a change order for Milling and Overlay for downtown streets. Those streets include Buchanan Steet from 6th Street to 11th Street and Pierce and Fillmore Streets at their intersection with 6th Steet to match the scope of the existing contract. This project is in addition to the ongoing projects around the downtown area.

Director of Capital Projects & Development Engineering Floyd Hartman on the project.

Before this project starts there will be public announcements and a press release will be sent out to inform the public of the shutting down of Buchanan.

This change order also proposes unit adjustments to proposed 26th Ave. from Paramount to Georgia Street as well as on Ross Street from I-40 to 3rd Ave.