Mike Collier Stresses Education In His Run For Lieutenant Governor

Keeping the needs and values of Texans first. That is what Mike Collier believes is important and a main reason why he is seeking the office of Lieutenant Governor of the state. Collier thinks current office holder Dan Patrick has lost his way.

The Houston-based accountant recently addressed the Potter-Randall Democratic club’s community forum and wants to improve the state’s education system

Collier added that Texas currently ranks 47th out of 50 states in SAT scores and that for a strong economic future the education of Texas children should be a Lieutenant governor’s top priority.

Collier is no stranger to state politics; he was the Democratic nominee for comptroller in 2014.

COMPLETE INTERVIEW: Mike Collier