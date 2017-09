The Amarillo nightclub Midnight Rodeo had its last dance this past Saturday night. Citing an inability to make money and a downturn in attendance the club closed after 29 years in the city. About 25 employees of the bar were notified Monday of the closing. Associated Club Management marketing director Mark Easterling told KGNCNEWS that “We’ll miss being a part of Amarillo. Greatest customers ever!” Six other independently operated ACM Midnight Rodeos in Texas will remain open at this time.