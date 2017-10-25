Methanol Fire In East Amarillo; No Injuries

No injuries were reported after a fire in East Amarillo. Around 9:15 Tuesday night, crews were called to a vehicle fire at Western Marketing on Northeast 3rd. They found it was a tank truck in the process of loading methanol and the employee had shut all tank valves and the methanol was contained to the truck. The first fire company found the pump compartment on fire and their first efforts were to cool the tank then attack the fire. Once extinguished and cooled, they stood by until the truck was removed and isolated. Damages are estimated at $20.000.