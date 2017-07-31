Meeting held for former Ruby Tequila Employee’s

The former workers of Ruby Tequila were invited out to meet with Jeff Blackburn of Blackburn & Brown and his staff Monday about ways they would be able to take legal action against the company. Many of the former employees say they have not received their last checks. The company who owned Ruby Tequilas was bought by Fire Up Holding owned by Keven Richard Foote who has had a history of legal troubles stemming back to 1991. Blackburn held a meeting Lubbockock recently where 60 plus former Ruby Tequilas employee’s showed up.