Meat Exports Still Rising

Now that the figures are in for June, we can check how U.S. beef and pork exports did through the first half of the year. And to say export totals are looking good is an understatement.

Comparing year-to-date figures with those for the first half of 2016, a U.S. Meat Export Federation report shows U.S. beef exports with an increase of 12 percent in volume, at more than 600-thousand metric tons, and also up in value by 15 percent, at $3.35 billion.

As for pork, the first-half totals are up 13 percent in volume, at 1.25 million metric tons, and 16 percent in value, at $3.21 billion.

To see more of what USMEF has to say about the pace of exports, go here:

