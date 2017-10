The park area at McDonald Lake is currently closed. The entrance to the area off of Coulter Street will remain barricaded until the flood waters from the recent storm events recede. The City of Amarillo’s Parks & Recreation department hope that the area will reopen by the beginning of next week.

Also due to the rain events Amarillo has received recently, Southeast Park will be closed until further notice. Most likely the park will reopen by the beginning of next week.