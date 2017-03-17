Mayor Paul Harpole Bests Sheriff in Cowboy Fast Draw

The Southern Territorial Championship of the Cowboy Fast Draw kicked off on Friday with a competition between several local VIP’s, and in the end, Amarillo Mayor Paul Harpole outdrew them all. Competitors drew their six shooters to fire at stationary targets, which clocked how fast the shot was. Harpole’s winning shot was made in just under one second. The actual competition will be spread over the weekend at the Arena of Life at 8827 S. Washington, and the shooting starts at 9am each morning. Over 100 modern day fast draw cowboys from 12 states are in town to compete.

You can find out more about the competition at www.texasfastdraw.com.

A Meet and Greet for all competitors is set for Friday, March 17 at the Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian starting at 6:30 p.m. And the competition banquet is set for Saturday, March 18 at the new hospitality area of Reed Beverage, 3701 SW 25th Ave.