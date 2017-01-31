Mayor and City Manager Remind Citizens to Keep Their Comments to City Business

In the wake of perceived racial comments made by Amarillo City Councilman Randy Burkett on his Facebook page, several members of the community showed up at Tuesday night’s city council meeting to express their concerns. However, before the public comment section could begin, Mayor Paul Harpole reminded everyone what would and would not be accepted.

Harpole reminded the crowd that they were not legally allowed to respond to such comments and City Attorney Mick McKamie added that a citizen speaking at a podium does not have the same protections against libel and slander that a public official does. Despite that, student Mark Gold wanted his feelings heard.

Harpole’s gavel didn’t let him get far.

We caught up with Gold after the meeting to find out why he chose to stand up and speak.