Following today’s heavily down day in the markets, maybe there’s some cheery news for local beef producers. They might get a boost from the Cold Storage report that USDA issued today.

The report shows total pounds of beef in freezers nationwide is down 10 percent from this same time last year.

To see the full report, go here:

https://www.usda.gov/nass/PUBS/TODAYRPT/cost0717.pdf