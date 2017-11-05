Mass Shooting – Church near San Antonio

Courtesy of our sister station KTSA in San Antonio

More than 20 people are reported dead, dozens more are said to be hurt after what’s being described as a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, east of San Antonio.

The gunfire rang out at around 11:30 Sunday morning at the First Baptist Church in that community to the southeast of the Alamo City.

We’re being told the shooter is dead. The circumstances of how he died are still unclear, whether he was shot or whether he took his own life are still unanswered questions.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI are among the law enforcement agencies investigating what happened.

The situation is developing and stay tuned for more information.