Martha’s Home & Habitat for Humanity Donation Drive

This Saturday, March 25th Martha’s Home and Amarillo Habitat for Humanity Restore will be getting some much-needed help as Rebath of Amarillo holds a Spring cleaning donation drive to benefit both non- profit groups. Starting at 10 a.m. You can drop off bathroom, kitchen & bedroom items, and clothing for men women and children at Amarillo Habitat for Humanity Restore located at 4117 Southwest 34th. Children’s toys, tools, and yard care items are also needed to help the women and children of Martha’s Home and the Families of Habitat for Humanity. There will be free pizza from Giovanni’s Pizza from 11:30 till 1:30 and prizes and giveaways.

If an individual is interested in helping Martha’s Home or Habitat for Humanity, they can give online at MarthasHome.org or AmarilloHabitat.org. Items may also be dropped off at Martha’s Home 1204 South West 18th in Amarillo Monday through between Friday 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Habitat for Humanity’s Restore is at 4117 Southwest 34th street during regular business hours.

For more information on the Spring Cleaning Drive, contact Sarah Silvia director of Development & Public Relations at Martha’s Home at 806 443-5577 or by email Sarah@MarthasHome.org