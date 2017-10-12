Markets Seem Pleased By Reports

Early on, the grain markets are responding positively to USDA’s release of the monthly Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.

Twenty minutes after the reports were issued at 11 a.m., corn prices on the CME had climbed by about 9 cents a bushel on the December contract. The November contract for soybeans rose by approximately 26 cents a bushel, and Kansas City wheat for December was up around 9 cents a bushel.

To see the two reports in full, use the links below. And, remember to listen to KGNC’s market updates at half-past the hour to get the latest prices.

Crop Production

https://www.usda.gov/nass/PUBS/TODAYRPT/crop1017.pdf

WASDE

https://www.usda.gov/oce/commodity/wasde/latest.pdf