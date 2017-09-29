Markets Mixed Following Report

Corn and soybeans were up. Wheat took a dive. That’s a quick take on how markets reacted to the release of USDA’s Grain Stocks report today.

The report shows old crop corn stocks, as of Sept. 1, were at 2.29 billion bushels. That’s up 32 percent from a year earlier, but the markets apparently feared something worse as corn futures actually rose after USDA put out the numbers. At the end of trading, corn contracts on the CME were up between $2 to $3 per bushel for the day.

Soybeans also headed up on the CME by about $6 to $9 per bushel, despite old crop storage being reported at 53 percent higher than a year ago.

“All wheat” stocks actually showed an 11 percent decline, but Kansas City wheat prices fell about $6 to $8 a bushel on the CME.

To see the full Grain Stocks report, go here

https://www.usda.gov/nass/PUBS/TODAYRPT/grst0917.pdf