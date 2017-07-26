Marijuana seized after traffic stop

Over 20-pounds of marijuana was seized after a traffic stop in Potter County. Monday afternoon, a deputy made the stop on I-40 near Mile Marker 54 for a traffic violation. He became suspicious after speaking to the two inside and after getting verbal consent to search, found the pot in a box in the trunk of the vehicle. The two men inside the car were booked into Potter County on a 3rd degree felony charge of Possession of Marijuana. One of the two was found to be in the U.S. illegally and an immigration hold was placed on him by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.