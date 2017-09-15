Margins Tighten For Feedlots

Things are tough in agriculture, with prices down for just about everything produced in our area down right now. But, throughout much of this year, we have been able to point to feedyards – which are a major part of Texas Panhandle agriculture – as an ag sector where pretty good money was being made. Well, yesterday, I had a chance to visit with Brady Miller, the marketing and membership manager for Texas Cattle Feeders Association. When it comes to the current state of feedyard economics, there’s certainly some good news, but Brady tells me – unfortunately – not as many dollars being made. You can hear his summary by using the audio player below.

Meanwhile, this is a special time for TCFA: the 50th anniversary year for the organization. TCFA is holding its annual convention in Amarillo, Oct. 8-10. and more information about that is available here:

https://www.tcfa.org/news-events/convention/