The Map Looks Much Better!

As we had hoped, our recent rains have definitely helped our region look better on the Drought Monitor map. We’ll still have a ways to go to overcome the effects of the prolonged dry spell that prevailed throughout June and most of July, but using the links below you can see that the coloring of the map has become more favorable.

Here’s the new map, posted today:

http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/Home/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?TX

And for comparison’s sake, here’s the one posted last week:

http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/data/png/20170725/20170725_TX_date.png