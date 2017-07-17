Man and woman arrested after breaking into vehicles

A man and a woman were arrested over the weekend after breaking into cars in Southwest Amarillo. Around 12:45 Sunday morning, police were sent to an apartment complex in the 4400-block of South Bell on two suspicious people in the parking lot. The officer saw a gold Honda leaving at a high rate of speed and followed it. The DPS helicopter assisted in following until the Honda came to a stop at the intersection of South Park and Palacio Drive. The man and woman got out and began to run. 23-year old Brandon Burk and 25-year old Kaelyn Robinson were later caught and booked into Randall County on several counts. Officers found items in the Honda from three auto burglaries that had been committed during the night.