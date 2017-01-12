Man shot in face, one arrested

One man has been arrested and another hospitalized after a shooting in north Amarillo. Around 7:00 Wednesday night, police were called to the intersection of Poplar and Magnolia on a fight in the street. The 26-year old victim was found on the porch of a home in the 1800-block of Poplar with a gunshot wound to the face. The suspect, 17-year old Marcus Jerome Bailey, left the scene but later returned and was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

