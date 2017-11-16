Man Severely Injured After Being Hit By Car

A Kansas man was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Southwest Amarillo. Just after 8:00 Wednesday night, 74-year old Louis Nick Jones was walking east across Lakeview not in a cross walk. He was hit by a Honda driving south from the I-40 frontage road. Jones was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A woman with Jones and the driver were uninjured. The APD’s Traffic Investigation Squad is looking into the incident.