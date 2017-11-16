Man Severely Injured After Being Hit By Car
By Mike Hill
|
Nov 16, 2017 @ 6:11 PM

A Kansas man was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Southwest Amarillo. Just after 8:00 Wednesday night, 74-year old Louis Nick Jones was walking east across Lakeview not in a cross walk. He was hit by a Honda driving south from the I-40 frontage road. Jones was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A woman with Jones and the driver were uninjured. The APD’s Traffic Investigation Squad is looking into the incident.

Related Content

APD’s “Fugitive of the Week”
National Philanthropy Day Luncheon Honors Those Wh...
Heal the City Announces New Building and New Grant
Amarillo College and Texas Tech Working Together
More Indictments In The Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. Case
Late Night Rollover Claims Life
Comments