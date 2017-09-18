Man sent to Hospital after Motorcycle Accident.
By Tyler Williams
|
Sep 18, 2017 @ 12:54 PM

APD is investigating an early morning motorcycle accident that sent one man to the hospital. Around 1:00 Monday morning Officers were called out to a motorcycle accident in the 1900 block of East I-40. 42-year-old, Joseph Leonard Lucas Jr, was driving eastbound on I-40 on a Harley Davison Motorcycle.

Police say Lucas lost control of his motorcycle and had laid it down on its side. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lucas was not wearing a helmet and speed was a factor. The Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department is investigating the crash.

