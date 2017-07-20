Man points gun at deputy

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who pointed a gun at a deputy. Around 6:00 Wednesday evening, a deputy was stopped near the intersection of Givens and Broadway when an SUV stopped about 75 yards behind him. The deputy saw the driver handling a long gun inside the SUV. The man got out and pointed a rifle at the deputy and began yelling and began advancing. The man then got back in his SUV and sped away and was last seen going south on Broadway. Deputies, APD officers, and the DPS helicopter searched the area but the man wasn’t located. He is described as 50-60 years old, 5’10”-6′ tall, 155-175 pounds with a white scruffy beard, wearing a ball cap, light colored shirt, and khaki cargo pants. the vehicle is a dark colored, older model smaller SUV type, possibly a Jeep Cherokee or Ford Explorer.