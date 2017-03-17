Man who Pointed Gun at Officers Sentenced to 70 Years

A man who shot his roommate over rent money and later pointed a gun at an officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty with no agreed punishment, opting instead to let the Judge assess his punishment. Eric James Veloz plead guilty on Wednesday, March 15th, to two charges of Aggravated Assault against a Public Servant and one charge of Aggravated Assault Family Violence. After hearing testimony from multiple APD officers and Veloz’s roommate, Judge Don Emerson of the 320th District Court sentenced Veloz to 70 years in prison on each case, to run concurrently. Back in May, Veloz fled the scene after shooting his roommate. When officers tried to detain him, he pointed at gun at them and they were forced to open fire, striking Veloz in the leg. Coincidentally, the COPS television crew were on a ride-along with the officers during the incident.