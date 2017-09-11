Man injured in Sunday afternoon shooting

An 18-year old was injured after a shooting in a local grocery store parking lot. Police say it happened around 5:30 Sunday afternoon at United Market Street on Georgia. Witnesses say men from two cars were shooting at each other, and they left before officers arrived. Multiple spent shell casings were found, and the suspect cars were described as a dark grey or blue Chrysler and a black Toyota. About 25 minutes later, officers were dispatched to the hospital where the 18-year old showed up with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was found to be part of the incident which is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.