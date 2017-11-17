Man Hospitalized After Being Hit By SUV

An Amarillo man was hospitalized after being hit by an SUV in East Amarillo. Police say it happened Thursday evening at 10th and South Roberts. 53-year old Jonathan Dale Pace was crossing 10th northbound at Roberts failing to yield to traffic when he was hit by the SUV. He was taken to the hospital with what were initially believed to be life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed and the pedestrian violation is believed to be the primary factor in the collision. The Traffic Investigation Squad is looking into the incident.