Man dead after SWAT standoff

Several blocks of Western Street were closed off for a few hours Monday morning due to a SWAT standoff. Around 9:00, officers were sent to the 6100-block of Southwest 45th where a woman said her ex-boyfriend had fired a shot at her through her car door. She was uninjured and police went to a home in the 4200-block of Andrews to make contact with the man. As they knocked on the door, at least one shot was fired at the officers. The APD’s Bomb Team robot was used to make contact with the 56-year old man. Officers broke out a front window and they could see the man dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Special Crimes Unit is investigating.