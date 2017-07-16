Man dead after being hit by car

A pedestrian is dead after an incident on Amarillo Boulevard over the weekend. Around 9:15 Saturday night, police were sent to the 800 block of Amarillo Boulevard East where a man had been hit. According to witnesses, the man crossed the Boulevard walking north, stopped in the middle and turned back. When he made it to the outside lane he was hit by a car driving east. The car left the scene and is described as a dark colored vehicle, possibly a hatchback type of car. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.