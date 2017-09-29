Man in custody for Cefco robbery

A man is in custody after robbing a local convenience store. On the morning of September 3rd, 39-year old Victor Manuel Huerta walked into the Cefco at 5000 I-40 east armed with a small handgun demanding money. The clerk gave him the money from the register and he fled on foot. APD Robbery Squad investigators identified him and last Wednesday, the 47th District Attorney’s office accepted a robbery charge against him. Police discovered he was already in custody at the Randall County jail on a misdemeanor charge and notified them of the robbery warrant. Huerta is still in custody at Randall County