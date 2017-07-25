Man arrested; woman hospitalized after crash

One man was arrested and a woman was hospitalized after a crash in Southwest Amarillo. Around 10:15 Monday night, police were sent to the crash at South Coulter and Fulton Drive. They found that 20-year old Darias Sebagabo hit a tree then struck a brick wall on the west side of Coulter. His passenger, 18-year old Esperance Munyura was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Speed and alcohol are factors in the collision. Sebagabo was booked into Randall County on a charge of Intoxicated Assault and the incident is still under investigation.