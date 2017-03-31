Man arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

By Mike Hill
|
Mar 31, 10:54 AM

An Amarillo man has been arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. On March 9th, police were called to a home on South Parker for burglary. The suspect forced entry through the back door and stole a safe containing personal documents, precious metal bars and coins and other items. Police were called back to the residence on Tuesday after a van had been stolen from the driveway. Later that day, officers saw the van on Paramount and pulled it over. 29-year old Derrick Dewayne Davis was booked into Potter County and the van was returned to the owner. The burglary investigation is still ongoing.

Related Content

Two murder warrants issued in Thursday’s sho...
APD investigating report of Justice of the Peace s...
Social Media Post Causes Several Calls To 911
Amarillo Police Department Will Be Able To Process...
Monsters Make Their Way to the Amarillo Zoo for Ap...
Police find motorcycle wanted in assault case
Comments