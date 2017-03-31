Man arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

An Amarillo man has been arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. On March 9th, police were called to a home on South Parker for burglary. The suspect forced entry through the back door and stole a safe containing personal documents, precious metal bars and coins and other items. Police were called back to the residence on Tuesday after a van had been stolen from the driveway. Later that day, officers saw the van on Paramount and pulled it over. 29-year old Derrick Dewayne Davis was booked into Potter County and the van was returned to the owner. The burglary investigation is still ongoing.