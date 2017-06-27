An employee of Region 16 has been arrested for child pornography. On June 13th, APD detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on the transmitting and receiving of child porn on Yahoo Messenger. That information led officers to a computer at the Region 16 building at Hillside and Bell and a computer at a home in the 17600-block of Spring Lake in Canyon. 45-year old Neal Edmond Brown was arrested last Thursday for one count of Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography and booked into Randall County.
Man arrested for possession of child pornography
By Mike Hill
Jun 27, 2017 @ 8:31 AM