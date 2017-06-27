Man arrested for possession of child pornography

An employee of Region 16 has been arrested for child pornography. On June 13th, APD detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on the transmitting and receiving of child porn on Yahoo Messenger. That information led officers to a computer at the Region 16 building at Hillside and Bell and a computer at a home in the 17600-block of Spring Lake in Canyon. 45-year old Neal Edmond Brown was arrested last Thursday for one count of Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography and booked into Randall County.