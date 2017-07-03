Man arrested for murder in Randall County

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal stabbing over the weekend. Around 10:30 Saturday night, deputies were called to the 1900-block of Greg Street on a person being stabbed. They found 37-year old Luis Reyes with stab wounds to the upper chest and arm. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Witnesses identified the suspect as 29-year old Adolfo Guerrero, who was later found in the area and taken into custody on a charge of murder.