Man arrested in June manslaughter case stemming from assault

An Amarillo man has been arrested in a manslaughter case stemming from assault. On June 13th, officers were sent to the 6100-block of Mckay where 63-year old Patrick Chrisman and 21-year old Juan Sanmiguel had been in an argument. Sanmiguel pushed Chrisman, causing him to fall and strike his head. He was conscious but became ill later in the day and was hospitalized for a head injury. He died two days later and the Special Crimes Unit got a warrant charging Sanmiguel with manslaughter. He was arrested June 20th and booked into Randall County.