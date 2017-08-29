Man arrested Friday night after firing shots at several houses in north Amarillo

One man was arrested after firing shots at homes in North Amarillo. Just before 10:00 Friday night, police were sent to the 1400 block of Northwest 16th on a man shooting a gun in the street. He was found a block away and dropped a handgun on the ground when confronted. Officers found at least three houses that had been hit, but no injuries were reported. 44-year old Lonnie Charles Brydie was arrested for Deadly Conduct-Discharging a Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Public Intoxication, Pedestrian in the Roadway, and a municipal warrant.