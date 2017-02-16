Man Arrested for Crashing Truck through Woman’s Living Room

One man has been booked into the Randall County Jail after he drove his truck into a woman’s living room. Around 3am Thursday morning, officers responded to the 4300 block of Alicia where they found a damaged house and no suspect. According to the victim, 47-year-old Bradley Eugene Meason was an acquaintance that showed up at her house after talking with her at a local bar. He banged on the door and told her he’d break in if she didn’t open up. When she wouldn’t let him inside, Meason drove his truck right into her living room. He threatened her again before fleeing the scene. Officers were able to follow a trail of debris through the intersection of 45th and Coulter which lead them to an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Hillside. They spotted the damaged truck in an open garage and Meason tried to run again. After a short chase, he was booked on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest.