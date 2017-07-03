Male arrested on multiple charges after trying to take officers gun

An Amarillo man was arrested after trying to take an officer’s gun during an arrest. Around 2:30 Sunday afternoon, police were called to the 800-block of North Garfield on a trespass. They found 43-year old Alfonso Pando Orosco, Jr. inside of a fenced lot at a closed business. He gave a false name when approached and began to physically fight officers when they tried to apprehend him. He grabbed one of the officer’s guns but was pulled away by another officer. After two attempts to tase him, Orosco fled on foot. He was later found two blocks away and arrested for an outstanding warrant and six other charges and booked into Potter County.