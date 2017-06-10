Major Traffic Accident On I-40 Claims Three Lives
By David Lovejoy
|
Jun 10, 2017 @ 12:22 PM

Amarillo Police responded to a major traffic accident Saturday morning around 9 am.  just east of Whitaker Road on eastbound I 40. According to APD a silver Ford pickup was eastbound on I-40 pulling a flatbed trailer carrying sand and other items. The trailer came loose and struck a nearby J Lee Milligan paving machine. Three people have been confirmed dead due to the incident. Two others were taken to the hospital. One has life-threatening injuries and the other person has non-life-threatening injuries. Police advise to avoid the area at this time. Traffic is backed up to the Downtown Interchange.

