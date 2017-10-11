Mad Scientist Ball 2017

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is holding their 9th annual Mad Scientist Ball. Guest will have the opportunity to see the fall falls traveling exhibits, try grown-up science activities and experiments, listen to The Spaces Rockers and Amarillo’s own musician Eddie Elser, and back by popular demand, Nerf Wars. Food will be catered by Joes Catering, there will be plenty of open bars along with the Evocation Coffee bar.

This event is the biggest party and premier fundraiser for the Discovery Center and all proceeds go to unrestricted funding to the center. Tickets to the event are $125 a person and can be purchased online or at the door. A limited amount of underwriter packages are still available. For more information about the event or tickets call 355-9547 or online at dhdc.org.

Marketing, Development & Events Coordinator Shanna Collins