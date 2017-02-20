Mac Thornberry Presents Award to Local Youth Talon Lewis

Congressman Mac Thornberry presented Tascosa High school student Talon Lewis the Congressional Award Medal Monday. The Award recognizes achievement, initiative, and service in America’s youth, ages 14-23. Thornberry spoke about the importance of not just youth, but everyone’s need to achieve their goals.

Lewis talks about the most difficult part of his achievement

Lewis put in over 100 hours of work in categories like public service and physical fitness. He plans to continue his work for community and country and hopes to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy.