Lyft Ride Sharing Service Hits Amarillo Streets

By David Lovejoy
|
Feb 23, 3:25 PM

A new ride sharing service is hitting the streets of Amarillo. California-based Lyft started service Thursday in the city. The company matches drivers with passengers who request rides through an app on smartphones and other devices. Payments are made automatically through the app and the user’s preferred method. Lyft said all drivers for the company go through an extensive background check and anyone can apply online at www.lyft.com/drive-with-lyft.

Related Content

AFD warns about wildfire conditions
Thornberry Meets With Business Leaders
Attempted Bank Robbery Thwarted in Amarillo
Mac Thornberry Presents Award to Local Youth Talon...
Amarillo Area Road Construction For The Week Ahead
Search Continues for Nikki Moore
Comments