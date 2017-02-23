A new ride sharing service is hitting the streets of Amarillo. California-based Lyft started service Thursday in the city. The company matches drivers with passengers who request rides through an app on smartphones and other devices. Payments are made automatically through the app and the user’s preferred method. Lyft said all drivers for the company go through an extensive background check and anyone can apply online at www.lyft.com/drive-with-lyft.
Lyft Ride Sharing Service Hits Amarillo Streets
Feb 23, 3:25 PM