Lubbock Police Talk About Monday Night Shooting
By Mike Hill
|
Oct 12, 2017 @ 10:59 AM

The Lubbock Police Department held a press conference Thursday morning about the shooting death of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. Monday evening on the Tech campus. Chief Greg Stevens explains why the suspect was uncuffed.

That audio is courtesy of KAMC in Lubbock. Stevens said Lubbock police are investigating the homicide of East, not Hollis Daniels’ arrest.

Officer Floyd East Jr. served in the Texas State Guard in El Paso before coming to Lubbock. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

