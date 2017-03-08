A Look at Legislation and Landowner Rights

By Doug Hammett
|
Mar 8, 6:21 AM

For this week’s Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Report, KGNC Agribusiness Director James Hunt visits with Jason Skaggs who is Executive Director of Government and Public Affairs for TSCRA.

 

Related Content

Wildfire Issues: AgriLife Advice For Producers
Wildfires Impact Local Livestock
Growing Up Too Fast (Posted 03-08-17)
The Latest Updates in Dairy Markets
Ag Calendar of Events / Updated 03-08-2017
Hay Needed Following Fires (03/07/17)
Comments