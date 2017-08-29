A Look at Current Cotton Conditions
By Doug Hammett
|
Aug 29, 2017 @ 4:41 AM

For this week’s Plains Cotton Growers Report, KGNC Agribusiness Director James Hunt visited with  Shawn Wade who is Director of Policy Analyisis for Plains Cotton Growers.

To listen to the complete interview, click on the Sound Cloud Player below:

