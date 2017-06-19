Long Running City Program Aids in Clean Up Of Low-Income Neighbors

The city of Amarillo wants to help with the cleanup of low-income neighborhoods. The city’s Community Development Department offers financial assistance for demolition and clearance of junk and other debris to property owners who qualify as low-to-moderate income.

James Allen administrator of the department says this is not a new program.

Allen added by getting rid of rundown buildings and junk, the chance for reinvestment and development grows in a neighborhood.

Funding for the program comes from a Community Development Block Grant and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Applications are available at the Community Development office in the Simms Municipal Building located at 808 South Buchanan Street.

COMPLETE INTERVIEW with James Allen City of Amarillo Community Development Department