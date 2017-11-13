Local Veteran Honored

Local attorney James Abbott Saturday honored a local veteran with a certificate of appreciation for his service to our country. He also presented Quinton Phillips with a $500 check to help him with his books and tuition at Amarillo College. Attorney Abbott.

Abbott is currently running for Randall County Court at Law #2. Quinton Phillips graduated from Randall High in 2008 and served as an infantryman in the Army for 4-years. He was deployed to Afghanistan as a part of Operation Enduring Freedom when he was injured.

Phillips is now a student at AC and has applied to the Fire Academy for the spring term.